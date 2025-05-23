TNI Evening News Headlines – May 23, 2025

➡️I&PR Odisha gets a New Director; Anuj Kumar Das Pattanaik to replace Deba Prasad Dash.
➡️New excise policy to be implemented in Odisha between June 15 and 20.
➡️A Romania national enters Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar; Temple underwent a purification ritual.
➡️A low pressure area is likely to form over west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around 27 May, IMD predicted.
➡️Kendrapara district administration visits house of elderly man who crawled to avail old-age pension.
➡️Four Maoists killed in Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border in Gadchiroli.
➡️Chhonzin Angmo, a tribal woman from a remote village in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district becomes first blind Indian woman to scale Mt Everest.
➡️India extends closure of Airspace for Pakistani Airlines, Aircraft till June 23.
➡️Pakistan extends airspace closure for Indian registered aircraft, operated/owned by Indian Airlines, including military aircraft, till June 25, 2025.
➡️RBI to pay Government record dividend of Rs 2.69 lakh crore for FY 2024-25, marking a 27.4% increase from the previous year.
➡️Hockey India on Friday announced the venue and dates for the first-ever Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 (Men & Women).
➡️US President Donald Trump warns Tim Cook of Apple of a 25% tariff if they manufacture iPhone in India or anyplace else.
➡️Berlin: Indian, German foreign ministers press conference underway.
