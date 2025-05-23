TNI Morning News Headlines – May 23, 2025

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi to meet PM Modi during four-day Delhi visit from Friday.
➡️Denied to play online game, a 20-year-old youth ends life in Balasore district.
➡️Low-pressure over Bay of Bengal: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash several districts of Odisha on the 27 and 28 May, southern districts will face maximum impact.
➡️Roads and Buildings Division (R&B) Khariar JE Susanta Sethy under Vigilance scanner; raids underway at 8 places including Bhubaneswar in DA case.
➡️Illegal gun manufacturing unit busted in Jambua village in Angul district, 1 arrested.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu honoured brave soldiers from the armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces, and state and Union Territory police.
➡️Pakistan rejects Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight pilot’s request to use its airspace to avoid turbulence. The flight carryied more than 220 people, including Trinamool Congress MPs.
➡️Naxalite killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma.
➡️Donald Trump administration blocks Harvard University from enrolling international students.
➡️India likely to ask for more security for diplomats after 2 Israeli staffers killed in US.
➡️Sensex climbs 219.05 points to 81,171.04 in early trade; Nifty up 111.2 points to 24,720.90.
➡️Rupee falls 15 paise to 86.10 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Professor Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh’s interim government head, is contemplating resignation due to political discord.
