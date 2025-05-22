TNI Evening News Headlines – May 22, 2025

➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 24 industrial projects worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore at Kalinga Nagar in Jajpur district, creating 36,000 jobs.
➡️BJD forms a seven-member State Level Disciplinary Action Committee.
➡️Minor girl ‘raped, murdered’ in Balasore, youth detained.
➡️Low Pressure likely to form over Bay of Bengal around May 27: IMD.
➡️G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant praised Odisha’s Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary as the top ecotourism destination in India.
➡️Manashi Mandhata appointed Secretary of Odisha’s Real Estate regulator.
➡️A CoBRA commando and a Naxalite died in an anti-Maoist operation in Sukma, Chhattisgarh.
➡️Centre announces a 4% reservation for persons with disabilities in government housing allotments.
➡️Not Blood, Hot Sindoor runs in my veins: PM Narendra Modi at Bikaner Rally.
➡️CBI files chargesheet against Satyapal Malik, former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, his two private secretaries in the alleged corruption case related to Kiru Hydro Electric Project of Jammu And Kashmir.
➡️Indus Waters Treaty will remain in abeyance till Pak stops cross-border terrorism: India.
➡️Exchange of fire started between Security Forces and terrorists in the Singhpora area of Chatroo in Kishtwar.
➡️Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Poonch on May 24 to meet families affected by Pakistani shelling.
➡️Woman enters Salman Khan’s building, breaches security. Bandra police have registered a case against the woman.
➡️Turkish firm moves Bombay High Court against security clearance revocation, contract termination at Mumbai airport.
➡️6.0 magnitude earthquake hit Greece; tsunami warning issued.
