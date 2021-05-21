TNI Evening News Headlines – May 21, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 1186 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 142 Quarantine cases and 1044 local contact cases.

➡️ 10881 more patients recover in the last 24 hours in Odisha. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 567382.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has extended the timing of call for Testing & Vaccination appointment for Senior Citizens & testing for pregnant woman from 8am to 5pm for the convenience of Citizens.

➡️ Cyclone heading towards Odisha, West Bengal coast: IMD Chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates 150 Bedded Covid Hospital at Puri.

➡️ Odisha Cabinet approves changes in terms & conditions of State Government’s global tender for procurement of 3.80 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Nod for bidding also given to vaccines with capacity of minus 20 deg storage.

➡️ MLA Pradeep Panigrahi, IFS Abhay Kant Pathak test positive for Covid-19 at Jharpada Jail.

➡️ 96 inmates & Jail staff test positive for Covid-19 at Jharpada Jail, Bhubaneswar.

India News

➡️ INS Rajput, Indian Navy’s first destroyer, to be decommissioned today after 41 years of service.

➡️ After losing Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee to contest from Bhowanipur, sitting MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay steps down.

➡️ DRDO develops Covid antibody detection kit; to be launched in June.

➡️ Chipko Movement Pioneer Sunderlal Bahuguna succumbs to COVID-19.

➡️ Kerala reported 29,673 new Covid19 cases,

➡️ Ayurvedic medicine touted as miracle cure for Covid-19 to be sent to ICMR to test efficacy.

➡️ The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a warning that the low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm.

➡️ Karnataka Government extends lockdown in the State till June 7, 2021.

➡️ Kerala Government to extend the state-wide lockdown for one more week till May 30, 2021.

➡️ WhatsApp to allow users to transfer chats to a different phone number.

➡️ Centre asks Twitter to remove ‘manipulated media’ tag from toolkit tweets.

➡️ AYUSH ministry operationalises toll-free COVID-19 counselling helpline number 14443.

World News

➡️ Nepal’s Opposition alliance to stake claim to form new Government: media reports.

➡️ 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits China’s Yunnan Province.

➡️ Britain’s Prince William Gets First Dose Of Covid Vaccine.

➡️ Third wave possible if vaccination not ramped up, COVID norms not followed: Scientist.

➡️ Blast kills several at pro-Palestine rally in southwest Pakistan.

➡️ India vaccine export ban hurts developing Nations, says International Monetary Fund.