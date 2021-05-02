TNI Evening News Headlines – May 2, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 809 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 119 Quarantine cases and 690 local contact cases.

➡️ 6527 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 397575.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces State working journalists as ‘Frontline Covid Warriors’.

➡️ First Oxygen Express reaches Hyderabad from Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulates Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala & DMK chief MK Stalin after their parties victory in Assembly Elections.

India News

➡️ Bihar Government declares working journalists as Frontline COVID Warriors.

➡️ Government announces various relief measures for taxpayers under GST law including reduction in interest rate and waiving of late fee.

➡️ PM Modi congratulates TMC President and West Bengal Chief Minister #MamataBanerjee for her party’s win in the State Assembly Elections.

➡️ West Bengal Polls: TMC leading in 143 seats, wins 74; BJP leading in 55, wins 18. Mamata Banerjee loses Nandigram Assembly seat to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari.

➡️ Kerala Elections: CPI(M) leading on 31 seats, wins 31; INC leading on 13, wins 8 seats. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan wins from Dharmadam Assembly constituency.

➡️ Tamil Nadu Elections: DMK leading on 124 seats, wins 2 while AIADMK leading on 74, wins 2 seats.

➡️ Pudducherry: AINRC wins 8 seat, leading on 2. BJP wins 3, leading on 1. DMK wins 3 seat, leading on 1.

➡️ Assam Assembly Polls: BJP leads in 41 segments, wins 19; Congress leads in 23 seats, wins 6. Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal wins from Majuli constituency.

➡️ Rajasthan Bypolls: Congress retains 2 Seats, BJP 1.

➡️ Election Commission asks political parties to prohibit poll victory celebrations.

➡️ BJP’s E Sreedharan, popularly known as ‘Metro Man’, loses to Congress candidate Shafi Parambil from Palakkad Assembly constituency.

➡️ Weeklong lockdown in Haryana from May 3.

➡️ Centre to provide 56L vaccine doses to States, Union Territories in next 3 Days.

➡️ Karnataka reports 37,733 fresh COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh reports 30,983 new infections and Delhi reports 20,394 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 56,647 new cases and 51,356 discharges and 669 COVID-19 deaths reported in Maharashtra today.

World News

➡️ Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli to take vote of confidence in next parliamentary meeting summoned for the middle of this month.

➡️ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will attend the G7 Foreign and Development Minister’s Meeting in London..

➡️ External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will be visiting London from 3rd May to 6th May to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting.