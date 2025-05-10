TNI Evening News Headlines – May 10, 2025

➡️Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in several districts of Odisha during the next four days: IMD.
➡️PM Narendra Modi holds a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, EAM Dr S Jaishankar, CDS and Chiefs of all three Services at 7, LKM.
➡️India has announced that any future act of terror will be considered as an ‘Act of War’.
➡️Pakistan violates ceasefire hours after peace deal announced. Drones shot down at multiple places in J&K.
➡️A complete blackout has been enforced in several border areas of Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat and Rajasthan.
➡️Free hand given to BSF at the border to retaliate against Pakistan strongly.
➡️MHA advises media to avoid using air raid siren sounds in broadcasts.
➡️Indus Waters Treaty will continue to be in abeyance: Government Sources.
➡️The PIB’s post on X clarified that report of an attack on Army in Nagrota is FAKE.
Comments are closed.