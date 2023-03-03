TNI Evening News Headlines – March 3, 2023

➡️Rs 4 crore to be spent on renovation of 14 Temples in Ekamra Kshetra, informed Bhubaneswar MP, Aparajita Sarangi.
➡️Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian is on a two-day visit to Mayurbhanj; interacted with members of women SHGs.
➡️Naba Das murder case: Jharsuguda district judge rejects Crime Branch plea for mental health evaluation of Gopal Das.
➡️Biometric Attendance System implemented at PRM Baripada.
➡️Odisha Vigilance unearths Rs 1 Crore cash, 650 Gram Gold from Additional Director, Directorate of Mines, Umesh Chandra Jena.
➡️Massive fire breaks out at scrap godown near Barunei hills.
➡️Budget session of West Bengal Assembly will resume on March 6.
➡️RBI imposes Rs 3.06 crore penalty on Amazon Pay (India) for non-compliance with certain norms.
➡️Apple phones to be built in Karnataka soon, to create 1 lakh Jobs.
➡️Adani Group in India has received a $1.87 billion investment from GQG Partners LLC, a US-based firm.
