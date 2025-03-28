NHRC Holds KIIT University Responsible for Nepalese Student’s Suicide, Flags Human Rights Violations

TNI Bureau: Over a month after a 20-year-old Nepali computer science student was found dead in her hostel room at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has held the institution responsible for abetting her suicide. The student had earlier accused Advik Shrivastava, a mechanical engineering student, of blackmail and sexual harassment.

Though arrested while fleeing, the university allegedly failed to act on her formal complaint, bypassing the Internal Complaints Committee and police, and instead casually instructing the accused to delete explicit photos.

The NHRC, in its inquiry report, slammed KIIT’s International Relations Office and disciplinary committee for negligence, stating their inaction violated the victim’s rights under Articles 14, 15, and 21. The incident sparked diplomatic tensions after over 1,000 Nepali students and two teachers were expelled. The NHRC also flagged the university for failing to ensure a safe educational environment and violating UGC guidelines on student support.

Additionally, the NHRC revisited a 2017 report on poor conditions at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, which remain unaddressed. The Odisha government is yet to submit its inquiry findings. NHRC has sought reports from the Odisha chief secretary, police commissioner, UGC, and NAAC within four weeks.