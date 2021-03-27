TNI Evening News Headlines – March 27, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Norwester rains along with gusty wind experienced in several parts of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack today evening.

➡️ Centre rubbishes Odisha’s claim of erratic Covid-19 Vaccine supply; Odisha has been provided with 34.46 lakh doses of Covid19 vaccine so far & will receive additional 5.50 lakh doses on 28th March.

➡️ Kalahandi MP Basanta Panda tests positive after first dose of Covid Vaccine.

➡️ Section 144 clamped at Olakana Melana ground in Kendrapara in view of congregation during Dola Melana ritual.

➡️ Odisha Gocernent hikes Power Tariff by 30 paise per unit for the fiscal 2021-22.

➡️ Advocate’s son beaten to death over theft suspicion in Balasore.

India News

➡️ Negative RT-PCR test report will be mandatory for those arriving in Gujarat from other states from April 1.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind shifted to AIIMS, New Delhi, for planned bypass procedure

➡️ Maharashtra reports 35,726 new positive cases, 14,523 discharges and 166 deaths today.

➡️ Maharashtra Govt bans all types of social gatherings beginning March 27, closes drama theatres. Malls & restaurants to remain shut from 8 pm to 7 am.

➡️ Punjab reports 2,820 fresh COVID-19 cases, Kerala 2,055 new coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu 2,089 new coronavirus cases, Delhi 1,558 cases, Kerala 2055 and Tamil Nadu reports 1,971 cases.

➡️ Union Health Secretary chairs meet with 12 States, UTs; advises on stringent containment measures in 46 districts.

➡️ India and Bangladesh sign five MoUs to further enhance bilateral ties

➡️ 3 injured after clash between BJP & TMC workers in Nandigram.

➡️ Poll ends for the first phase of West Bengal Assembly Election 2021;

➡️ Assam Elections: 72.10% of electors exercise their franchise till 5 pm in first phase of Assam Elections & 79% in West Bengal.

World News

➡️ At least 91 killed in one of deadliest days since coup: Myanmar media.

➡️ Iran and China sign 25-year cooperation agreement.

➡️ Former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Coronavirus “Escaped” from Chinese Lab.

➡️ WHO seeks 10 million COVID jabs for poorer countries.