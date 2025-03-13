TNI Evening News Headlines – March 13, 2025

➡️Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) announces results of Odisha Judicial Service 2023.
➡️CBSE to hold Hindi exam for class 12 students on March 15; students who face difficulties appearing on the given date due to Holi, will be allowed to take the test later.
➡️Jharsuguda hottest place in Odisha today with 41.4 degrees Celsius; Hirakud 40.1°C, Sambalpur 40°C; Rourkela 39.5°C; Bhubaneswar 38.2°C.
➡️Orissa High Court stays the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) constable recruitment in Odisha over age eligibility concerns.
➡️Antyodaya Gruha Jojana to be launched in Odisha on March 30.
➡️Free dialysis services to cover all Delhi govt hospitals, says Health Minister Pankaj Singh.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu approves registration of FIR against AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain in alleged Rs 1,300 crore scam in construction of classroom in Delhi Government schools.
➡️Gujarat: As many as 5,000 gathered to witness Holika Dahan in Gandhinagar’s Palaj village. ‘Bonfire pile’ prepared for this occasion was 35 feet high.
➡️17 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur.
➡️Amid language dispute with Centre, Tamil Nadu govt drops rupee symbol from budget.
➡️US President Donald Trump vows 200 per cent tariff on EU champagne, alcohol imports.
➡️England batter Harry Brook has been banned from IPL for two years following his last minute pullout from 2025 edition.
➡️India’s Lakshya Sen stuns World no. 2 Jonatan Christie of Indonesia to enter quarterfinals of All England Championships in Birmingham.
