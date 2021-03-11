TNI Evening News Headlines – March 11, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues Rain, Thunderstorm (Yellow Warning) for Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts on March 12, 13.

➡️ Forest fire Task Force claims Forest fires in Odisha are fully under control.

➡️ Two minor girls from Podeising village in Koraput district drowned in a river.

➡️ Engine of goods train catches fire near Barbil railway station in Keonjhar; fire tenders douse flames.

➡️ Devdutt Chand from Odisha appointed Executive Director of Bank of Baroda.

➡️ Devotees light diya (earthen lamps) at Lingaraj Temple ‘bedha’ in Bhubaneswar while strictly adhering to social distancing norms on occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

➡️ Several Tourists injured in Bee Attack at Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Top Central Team arrives in Odisha to assess Similipal Forest Fire situation.

India News

➡️ 2 Terrorists gunned-down in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district after refusing to surrender.

➡️ 44 students test COVID 19 positive at a hostel in Maharashtra’s Latur city.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 14,317 new COVID 19 cases, 7193 discharges and 57 deaths in last 24 hours.

➡️ Kerala reports 2,133 fresh COVID 19 cases.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Complete lockdown in Nagpur from March 15-21 amid rising coronavirus cases.

➡️ Only 311 of 1.9 Mn Covaxin beneficiaries reported side effects.

➡️ About 10 lakh bank employees will strike work for two continuous days – March 15 and 16 against Privatisation.

➡️ Election Body Slams Charges Of Mamata Banerjee’s Party.

➡️ Kedarnath Temple to reopen to devotees from May 17, Badrinath Temple on May 18.

➡️ Sonu Sood trolled for his Maha Shivratri 2021 Tweet.

➡️ First match of the five match T20 series between India & England will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tomorrow.

➡️ India Football Captain Sunil Chhetri tests COVID-19 positive.

World News

➡️ Millions of people around the world risk dying of hunger “without immediate action”, UN chief tells Security Council.

➡️ EU to extend vaccine export monitoring scheme.

➡️ Fresh Myanmar Protests: Seven more killed, Suu Kyi faces new charge.

➡️ Denmark halts use of AstraZeneca Vaccine over concerns of blood clots.Evening News, Evening News Headlines, News Bulletin, The news insight, TNI

➡️ Google Pay users in India can delete transaction history.

➡️ UK COVID-19 Variant linked to higher mortality rate: Reports.