100-Word Edit: Mamata’s Biggest Political Stroke

We may call it a political drama, nautanki or a failed move. We may not be convinced at all. But, do our views matter? The image & video of Mamata Banerjee from the Hospital Bed, are reaching every household in Bengal.

People in Bengal, mostly women, ask why ‘Mamata was pushed’. The photo/video are spreading like a bushfire. People seem to be upset. Any negative campaign against this, may backfire.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Mamata Baneejee knows how to use this to her advantage. She has now decided to campaign in a wheelchair. That might set the political stage in West Bengal on fire.