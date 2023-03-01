Actor Pintu Nanda remains Critical

TNI Bureau: Odia actor Pintu Nanda, who is undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad, continues to remain critical.

Noted Odia actor Sritam Das, while updating about Pintu Nanda’s health condition, on his Twitter handle said, “Pintu Nanda condition is not good. He needs blessings from everyone. Jai Jagannath.” (sic) He also shared Pintu Nanda’s photo along with medical certificate, which revealed that the actor needs to undergo Liver Transplantation (Cadaver).

The hospital authorities, the medical certificate, said that approximate expenditure for Nanda’s treatment/ procedure will be around Rs 35,00,000.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It is to be note here that the family members shifted Pintu Nanda to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad from New Delhi’s Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) as the organ donor was not unavailable.