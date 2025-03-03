TNI Evening News Headlines – March 03, 2025

➡️Odisha Government to observe Panchayati Raj Diwas on 24 April instead of March 5 as per the national celebrations.
➡️Odisha Government effects reshuffle in OAS-cadre: Kaushik Patnaik appointed OSD to CM Mohan Majhi.
➡️Lord Jagannath tattoo on thigh of foreign woman: Tattoo shop owner and tattoo artist arrested in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati expelled her nephew, Akash Anand from the party.
➡️Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) get ‘navratna’ status.
➡️Supreme Court permits Ranveer Allahbadia to resume airing his ‘The Ranveer Show’.
➡️Abhay Singh aka IIT Baba arrested for ganja possession in Jaipur, released on bail.
➡️Telangana tunnel collapse: Authorities exploring deployment of robos.
➡️Gujarat Giants score 186 for 5 against UP Warriorz in Women’s Premier League match in Lucknow.
