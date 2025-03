TNI Bureau: A powerful and prominent BJD leader from Keonjhar, Soumya Ranjan Chakra alias Raja Chakra, finally landed in EOW and ED net for his alleged involvement in Rs 500 crore transport fraud case.

Raja Chakra allegedly misused his position and exploited many during the BJD rule. He was patronized by top BJD leaders and accused of hatching a conspiracy against then MLA Mohan Majhi, who is the CM now.