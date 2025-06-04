TNI Evening News Headlines – June 04, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Stampede during RCB victory celebration in Bengaluru; 11 feared dead, over 50 injured. Karnataka Govt announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for kin.
➡️Death of six patients at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput: Authorities ‘deny wrong injection’ claim.
 
➡️Odisha Vigilance officials caught Babita Suna, ASI posted at Mahila Police station in Berhampur, while taking Rs 10,000 bribe.
 
➡️Odisha Government unveils Rs 50,000 crore industrial projects in Dhenkanal.
 
➡️Maoists involved in loot of 5 tonnes of explosives in Sundagarh; over 3.8 tonnes recovered, informs Odisha DGP YB Khurania.
 
➡️Suspected ammonia gas leak at the Paradip Ice Plant in the Paradipgarh industrial area of Jagatsinghpur district 4 workers taken ill.
 
➡️Odisha Government issued notification for the appointment of Vice Chancellors in 13 public universities.
 
➡️Assam flood toll rises to 19; nearly 6.8 lakh people affected.
 
➡️Monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled from July 21 to August 12, informed Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

➡️Census with caste enumeration to begin in hilly areas like Ladakh from October 1, 2026; rest of India from March 1, 2027: Sources
 
➡️Karnataka police use mild force to manage the crowd outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
 
➡️11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum inaugurated in Brazil’s capital Brasilia. Indian Parliamentary Delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is participating in the forum.
