TNI Evening News Headlines – June 28, 2025

📌Ratha Jatra 2025: Three majestic chariots reach Gundicha Temple in Puri in grand procession
📌Ratha Jatra: Three Bhubaneswar girls killed after being run over by ‘Ama Bus’ while going to Puri; Odisha CM Mohan Majhi announces an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to their families.
📌The process for Odisha BJP President Election to begin tomorrow, results on July 1.
📌IMD pretedicts heavy rain across Odisha till July 4.
📌Industrialist Gautam Adani, family attend Ratha Jatra 2025 in Puri.
📌Odisha Vigilance officials unearthed massive amount of disproportionate assets belonging to Assistant Executive Engineer of Ganjam block, Sushil Kumar Panda.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station.
📌Government has extended the tenure of Ravi Agrawal as the Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) by another year.
📌West Bengal: Victim of gangrape incident at South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata being taken from the Alipore court after her statement was recorded in the case.
📌A woman in Bihar’s Aurangabad district was arrested for conspiring with her lover to murder her husband, Bikku.
📌Mumbai, Maharashtra: Mortal remains of Actress-model Shefali Jariwala being taken for last rites.
📌Iran held a state funeral for military commanders and nuclear scientists killed during conflict with Israel.
📌13 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 29 others injured in a suicide attack in Khadi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
