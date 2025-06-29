Gundicha Temple Stampede: Naveen expresses Anguish; CM Mohan Majhi Apologises

TNI Bureau: Odisha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik today expressed deep anguish over the stampede near Gundicha Temple in Puri this morning which left three devotees, including two women, killed and over 50 others injured.

The deceased devotees were identified as Basanti Sahu (36) from Bolagarh, Premakant Mohanty, and Pravati Das from Balipatna in Bhubaneswar.

Taking to his X handle, Patnaik said, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the three devotees who have lost their lives in the tragic stampede at Saradhabali, Puri and I pray to Mahaprabhu Jagannatha for the swift recovery of the devotees injured in this devastating incident.”

“While I refrain from accusing the government of criminal negligence, their blatant callousness has undeniably contributed to this tragedy. I urge the government to implement urgent corrective measures to ensure the smooth conduct of Adapa Bije, Bahuda, Suna Besha, and other key Rath Yatra rituals,” he added.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his deepest condolences and heartfelt apology to all Jagannath devotees for the unfortunate incident.

Apart from offering his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased devotees, th CM prayed to Mahaprabhu Jagannath to grant them the strength to bear this immense grief.

While saying that this level of negligence is wholly unacceptable, Majhi ordered an immediate investigation into the safety lapses and assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible, with exemplary measures put in place to prevent such tragedies in the future.