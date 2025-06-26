TNI Evening News Headlines – June 26, 2025

📌Ratha Jatra 2025: Chariots roll towards Singhadwar from Rathakhala after receiving Agyan Mala.
📌Naba Jaubana Darshan ritual held in Puri after Anabasara.
📌Adani Group offers seva at Puri Ratha Jatra from June 26 to July 8.4 million foods and drinks will be distributed free of cost.
📌Odisha Government signs mega port deals worth Rs 18,654 crore with Adani & JSW; to create 8450 jobs.
📌Odisha court acquits Sushil and Sushant Dhalasamanta, known as the D-brothers and 8 others in 2013 double murder case due to insufficient evidence.
📌PM Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks to former Odisha CM and LoP Naveen Patnaik; enquires about his health and wishes him a speedy recovery.
📌There are NO plans to impose tolls on Two-Wheelers as reported in some sections of the media, clarifies NHAI.
📌1 JeM terrorist killed, 3 others trapped as encounter breaks out in Jammu & Kashmir’s Udhampur.
📌Chhattisgarh: 2 women Naxalites carrying Rs 6 lakh bounty killed in encounter.
📌Himachal flash floods: Toll rises to four; search on for 7 missing.
📌Defence Minister Rajnath Singh refused to sign the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) document in China as it attempted to remove Pahalgam and include Balochistan.
📌Operation Sindhu: 272 Indians, 3 Nepalese nationals evacuated from Iran. Government of India evacuated over 3,400 Indian nationals from Iran in 14 flights so far.
📌Indian Astronaut and Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla, who is piloting Axiom Mission 4, becomes 1st Indian to reach International Space Station.
📌Shubhanshu Shukla, 3 other astronauts reach International Space Station. Axiom4Mission successfully docks at the International Space Station.
