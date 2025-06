TNI Bureau: 3 Youths in the age group of 18-21, died in a car crash last night in Jharigaon Block of Nabarangpur District.

Two of them were cousin brothers and hailed from the same family. Two died on the spot. Another one succumbed to his injuries on the way to Vizag Hospital.

All three deceased were only sons of their parents. They were identified as Sagar Jain, Ankur Jain, Krish Jain.