TNI Evening News Headlines – June 23, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 375 more COVID positive cases & 384 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 300 local contact cases and 75 quarantine cases.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik chairs a meeting of the State-level Disaster Management Committee; directs officials to be prepared for possible Floods and Disasters during Monsoon.

➡️ Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb will not conduct Chhera Panhara rituals of Trinity during Snana Yatra this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic; a teenaged mudiratha priest will perform the Seba this year.

➡️ Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh; heavy rainfall at isolated places over southeast UP, MP, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands today.

➡️ Odisha’s State song ‘Bande Utkala Janani’ will be included in the First Language Odia (FLO) Syllabus for both class IX and X.

➡️ Bandita Parida appointed President of Odisha women’s Congress unit.

➡️ Diesel Prices hit Rs 100 mark in Malkangiri, Koraput & Nabarangpur district.

India News

➡️ Cases of Delta Plus Variant of coronavirus rise to 40 in India.

➡️ Cabinet approves extention of the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana for 5 months; 80 Crore citizens to get food grains free of cost at 5 Kg/month under the scheme.

➡️ Cabinet approves merger of Central Railside Warehouse Company Limited with Central Warehousing Corporation.

➡️ NCB arrests Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Iqbal Kaskar in drugs case.

➡️ India attracted US$ 6.24 billion total FDI inflow during April, 2021.

➡️ Baba Ramdev moves Supreme Court against multiple FIRs registered against him in different states over his alleged remarks that Allopathy can’t cure COVID. The FIRs were based on complaints by IMA.

➡️ Former Jammu & Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti arrives in Delhi to participate in the all-party meeting called by PM Narendra Modi tomorrow.

➡️ Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed in the encounter at Shirmal area of Shopian.

➡️ Jharkhand extends lockdown-like restrictions till July 1.

➡️ Sensex tumbles 282.63 pts to end at 52,306.08; Nifty declines 85.80 pts to 15,686.95.

World News

➡️ UK High Court refuses fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi’s application to appeal against his extradition to India.

➡️ World Test Championship final: India all out for 170 (217 in first innings). New Zealand need 139 (249 in first innings) in 53 overs to win the Title.

➡️ Delta variant to account for 90% of new Covid cases in Europe by end August.

➡️ NSA Ajit Doval attended Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet earlier today in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

➡️ Nepal to reopen domestic flights from 1st July 2021, and international flights to resume from 24 June 2021.