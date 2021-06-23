100-Word Edit: Black Caps – World Test Champions

Hardly anyone expected a result in the rain-hit World Test Championship Final, which was heading towards a tame draw. But, the Black Caps did not give up. While Indian cricketers played for a draw, they gave all their efforts to register an outright win and ensured a stunning result in the WTC 2021 Final.

Indian batsmen made a meek surrender before the Kiwi bowlers in the second innings and they did not do well in the first innings either.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Black Caps deserved to be the World Test Champions. They worked hard for this title for the last two years.