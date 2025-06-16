Odisha 2025: Declining Healthcare, Deteriorating Law and Order

If the past was horrible, the present is no better either. Healthcare and Law & Order remain big concerns in Odisha today. The Cholera outbreak in Jajpur and 8 other districts, have exposed the healthcare system in the system, which has been on a decline every passing day. Contaminated water, lack of clean drinking water, leniency towards adulterated food, have been the attributing factors of Cholera outbreak.

The law and order situation in Odisha, remains highly alarming. Particularly, Ganjam is the worst affected district, as it has witnessed a surge in rape, gangrape, murder, extortion and violence cases in the last few months. Similar incidents are being reported from other states too.

Both Healthcare and Law & Order need urgent attention so that things don’t go out of control.