TNI Evening News Headlines – July 30, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 389 more COVID positive cases & 232 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 290 local contact cases and 99 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1841 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 954929.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces ex-gratia for kin of six migrant workers from Odisha died of electrocution in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

➡️ Amid protests against establishments of beach shacks along the Puri Beach, Odisha Government withdraws plan.

➡️ 185 Junior Data Entry Operators recruited by Odisha Staff Selection Commission join duty in Home Department.

➡️ The Rajendra University in Balangir gets UGC recognition

➡️ Vigilance officials traces assets worth over Rs 3.79 crore belonging to Biranchi Narayan Sahoo, Private Secretary to Member, Odisha Staff Selection Commission, Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha Government approves industrial projects of IOCL, HPCL and 5 others worth Rs 2083.88 crore; two 5-star hotels in Bhubaneswar among 7 projects approved today.

➡️ Alliance Air to operate Kolkata-Bhubaneswar Flights Via Ranchi from August 11.

India News

➡️ CBSE class 12 results: Over 70,000 students score above 95% this year.

➡️ After Assam’s travel advisory, Mizoram assures unhindered, safe travel for all non-Mizo.

➡️ Ban on International Flights extended till August 31.

➡️ Scientist Dr BHVS Narayana Murthy appointed as the Director-General of DRDO’s Missile and Strategic Systems.

➡️ Tamil Nadu Government extends lockdown till August 9.

➡️ Kerala reports 20,772 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Kerala: Youth guns down 24-year-old dental student before killing self.

➡️ Jiah Khan suicide case: CBI court will now hear case pending for eight years.

➡️ Tokyo Olympics: India men’s team beat Japan 5-3 in hockey Pool-A game. India will take on Great Britain in the Quarterfinals of Men’s Hockey on August 1.

World News

➡️ Delta Variant has triggered fourth wave in Middle East: WHO.

➡️ China’s biggest Covid outbreak in Months triggers large new Lockdowns.

➡️ China seizes locally made maps showing Aksai Chin, Arunachal in India.

➡️ Saudi Arabia to reopen to vaccinated Tourists after 17-Month Covid closure.