IAS Bishnupada Sethi in Trouble; Anticipatory Bail Plea Rejected

TNI Bureau: Senior Odisha IAS officer is in deep trouble as Orissa High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea in connection with the Odisha Bridge and Roof Corporation bribery case.

Sethi had applied for the anticipatory bail fearing arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after his interim protection was lifted by the court. However, the court today again rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

While rejecting his bail plea, the High Court stated that allowing such protection would make the CBI’s investigation ineffective.

In its ruling the Orissa High Court noted that while power often attracts corruption, the serious allegations and evidence gathered so far require a free and thorough investigation without the shield of pre-arrest bail.