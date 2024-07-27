6 New Governors Appointed; 3 get Additional Charge

TNI Bureau: President Droupadi Murmu has appointed 6 New Governors, 1 Lt. Governor while 3 others got additional charges. Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit resigned from his post.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔴 Appointment of Governors:

📌 Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde appointed as Governor of Rajasthan.

📌 Jishnu Dev Varma appointed as Governor of Telangana.

📌 Om Prakash Mathur appointed as Governor of Sikkim. #Insight

📌 Santosh Kumar Gangwar appointed as Governor of Jharkhand.

📌 Ramen Deka appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh.

📌 C H Vijayashankar appointed as Governor of Meghalaya.

📌 C.P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Jharkhand with Additional Charge of Telangana, appointed as Governor of Maharashtra. #PiN

📌 Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Assam, appointed as Governor of Punjab and has also been appointed as Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

📌 K. Kailashnathan appointed as Lt. Governor of Puducherry.

📌 Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Sikkim, appointed as Governor of Assam and has also been given additional charge of the Governor of Manipur. #TNI