TNI Evening News Headlines – July 27, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 233 more COVID positive cases & 180 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 178 local contact cases and 55 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1969 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 949350.

➡️ Following controversies Odisha Government withdraws the decision to shift the iconic horse statue from Master Canteen Square; Statue to stay at Master Canteen Square in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Odisha reports 427 dengue cases including 276 cases in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports season’s first Dengue Death.

➡️ Services of 13 trains in Odisha cancelled for modernisation work.

➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF Death Case: PIL filed in Orissa High Court for CBI investigation.

➡️ Gangster Hyder killed in Police Encounter: Section 144 to be lifted in Kendrapara from 11 pm tonight.

India News

➡️ Assam declares 3-day state mourning to condole death of 5 cops, 1 civilian in border clash with Mizoram.

➡️ Assam-Mizoram Border Clash: Home Ministry Amit Shah urges CMs to maintain Peace.

➡️ Basavaraj Bommai will be the next Karnataka CM; to take oath tomorrow.

➡️ Covid19 vaccination of children in India is likely to start next month, says Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

➡️ Kerala reports 22,129 new cases and 156 deaths today.

➡️ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Delhi on a two-day official visit to India.

➡️ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi; demands more vaccines for Bengal.

➡️ Gujarat’s Dholavira, a Harappan city gets UNESCO’s World Heritage Site tag.

➡️ Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh handed over the appointment letter as the Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) to Olympic Silver medallist Mirabai Chanu.

➡️ International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects 9.5% growth rate for India in 2021 and 8.5% for 2022.

➡️ Pornography case: Accused Arvind Shrivastav alias Yash Thakur’s bank accounts freezed with around Rs 6 cr balance in them.

➡️ India vs Srilanka: Krunal Pandya tests positive for COVID-19, second T20I postponed.

World News

➡️ NASA’s hubble Space Telescope finds evidence of Water Vapour on Jupiter’s Moon.

➡️ 6,000 Pakistan’s TTP terrorists still in Afghanistan, support Taliban against Afghan forces: UN report.

➡️ China, Pakistan agree to launch ‘joint actions’ in Afghanistan to drive out terrorist forces: Chinese Foreign Minister.

➡️ Pakistan based Lashkar-e-Taiba shifting base into the country, Afghan Government tells India.