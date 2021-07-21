TNI Evening News Headlines – July 21, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 369 more COVID positive cases & 235 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 304 local contact cases and 65 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1943 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 936950.

➡️ Hostels for students of Class 10 and 12 will reopen from July 26.

➡️ DRDO successfully test-fire new-generation Akash missile from an integrated test range off the Odisha Coast.

➡️ Various ornaments worn by the deities on Suna Besha.

➡️ Bhimatangi Murder Case: Accused Jagannath Pradhan had forced the woman for marriage before murder at her residence.

➡️ Paralakhemundi ACF Death Case: Police seizes handwritten note of deceased ACF’s Wife Bidyabharati.

➡️ Nandankanan Zoological Park welcomes two lion cubs.

India News

➡️ 3 Rafale aircraft arrived in India today after a direct ferry from Istres Air Base, France.

➡️ 3 more infections of Zika Virus have been confirmed in Kerala, taking total cases to 41.

➡️ Punjab Government to reopen schools for classes X to XII from July 26.

➡️ Independence Day: There will be 360-degree drone coverage for Aug 15.

➡️ India, Pakistan exchange sweets along J&K border to celebrate Eid-al-Adha.

➡️ CBSE to hold exam for private students between August 16 and September 15.

➡️ Delhi Government grants permission to farmers to stage a protest at Jantar Mantar tomorrow ollowing all COVID protocols: Sources.

➡️ Kerala reports 17,481 new COVID cases today.

➡️ CBSE to conduct exams for private category of candidates between August 16 and September 15 as per the policy framed by the Supreme Court.

World News

➡️ Covid Delta Variant to dominate within months: WHO.

➡️ UK Strike Force joins Indian and Quad navies to put a stamp on Indo-Pacific.

➡️ Russia unveils new fighter, Putin hails country’s air power.

➡️ Canada Government opens borders for fully vaccinated travellers from September 7.

➡️ Baghdad bombing: 35 killed in attack on packed Iraq market.