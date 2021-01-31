MP Sujeet Kumar adopts two Govt Schools in Kalahandi
TNI Bureau: Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar has adopted two Government High Schools in Kalahandi District as part of the ‘Mo School’ initiative announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the holistic development of the Govt Schools in the State.
Sujeet Kumar has adopted Government High School, Sagada & Government High School, Bhatangpadar in Kalahandi District under the programme.
He also promised to personally monitor all the development work undertaken at these schools.
