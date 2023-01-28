TNI Evening News Headlines – January 28, 2023

⏺️ Eminent writer, former president of Odisha Sahitya Akademi and politician Hussain Rabi Gandhi passes away.

⏺️ Video Conferencing (VC) cabins of Orissa High Court to be set up in 30 District Court complexes of Odisha to assist lawyers in virtual hearing.

⏺️ Puri Srimandir Par ikrama project to be completed in 3 months, informed Chief Secretary of Odisha, Suresh Mohapatra.

⏺️ 3,500 indigenous drones to light up the sky over Raisina Hills for ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

⏺️ Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Gardens renamed Amrit Udyan.

⏺️ PM Modi releases commemorative Rs 75 coin to mark 75 successful years of NCC.

⏺️ Adani ropes in Mithali Raj as mentor for Women’s Premier League; as a mentor and advisor, Mithali will promote women’s cricket and help develop the sport at the grassroots level in Gujarat.

⏺️ IAF’s Sukhoi-30, Mirage-2000 crash near MP’s Gwalior; 1 killed.