TNI Evening News Headlines – January 28, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
3,500 indigenous drones to light up the sky over Raisina Hills for 'Beating the Retreat’ ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29.
⏺️ Eminent writer, former president of Odisha Sahitya Akademi and politician Hussain Rabi Gandhi passes away.
 
⏺️ Video Conferencing (VC) cabins of Orissa High Court to be set up in 30 District Court complexes of Odisha to assist lawyers in virtual hearing.
 
⏺️ Puri Srimandir Parikrama project to be completed in 3 months, informed Chief Secretary of Odisha, Suresh Mohapatra.
 
⏺️ 3,500 indigenous drones to light up the sky over Raisina Hills for ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29.
 
Related Posts

Mughal Gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan renamed as Amrit Udyan

SRK’s ‘Pathaan’ earns Rs 167 Crore in 3 Days

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

⏺️ Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Gardens renamed Amrit Udyan.
 
⏺️ PM Modi releases commemorative Rs 75 coin to mark 75 successful years of NCC.
 
⏺️ Adani ropes in Mithali Raj as mentor for Women’s Premier League; as a mentor and advisor, Mithali will promote women’s cricket and help develop the sport at the grassroots level in Gujarat.
 
⏺️ IAF’s Sukhoi-30, Mirage-2000 crash near MP’s Gwalior; 1 killed.
 
⏺️ Hockey World Cup 2023: France beat Chile in classification encounter.
 
⏺️ Australian Open: Belarus tennis star Aryna Sabalenka clinches first-ever major title.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.