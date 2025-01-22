TNI Evening News Headlines – January 22, 2025

➡️Odisha Cabinet gives nod to 10 proposals. It has now been decided to set up Adarsh Vidyalayas in each Panchayat.
➡️Odisha Govt constitutes 6th State Finance Commission (SFC) headed by retired IAS officer Arun Kumar Panda.
➡️Odisha Government hikes Risk Allowance of SOG jawans to Rs 25,000 from existing Rs 8,000.
➡️Indian Navy personnel from Odisha Saurabh Kumar Patra posted at INS Garuda ‘missing’ during his journey from his hometown in Berhampur to Kochi on January 19; family suspects kidnapping.
➡️Odisha to seek Rs 12 lakh crore from 16th Finance Commission.
➡️IndiGo to operate Jharsuguda-Mumbai daily flights from March 1.
➡️The first ticket of the second One-Day International match between India and England to be played on February 9 was bought by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
➡️Train accident: Pushpak Express train passengers hit by Karnataka Express in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon; 12 bodies recovered from train accident spot.
➡️14 killed in two separate road accidents in Karnataka.
➡️After 17 mysterious deaths, J&K’s Rajouri village declared containment zone.
➡️For the first time, a Tri-Services tableau will roll on the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.
➡️CBI files appeal in Calcutta High Court seeking death penalty for convicted rapist and killer Sanjay Roy: officials.
➡️Centre notifies new Income-Tax Rules for non-resident cruise ship operators.
➡️Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu urges Google to set up chip design, manufacturing unit in Visakhapatnam.
➡️India opt to bowl against England in the first T20 International in Kolkata.
➡️At least 76 people killed in a hotel fire at a ski resort in Turkey.
Comments are closed.