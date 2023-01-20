TNI Evening News Headlines – January 20, 2023

⏺️ 4 dead, over 15 injured as passenger bus overturns in Ganjam’s Kanakata ghat. Bus was enroute to Patrapur in Ganjam from Rayagarh in Gajapati.

⏺️ Odisha’s Aska Police Station in Ganjam District felicitated as the No. 1 Police Station in the country for the year 2022.

⏺️ Odi sha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the International Craft Summit at Jajpur.

⏺️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched Bhubaneswar First, a unique initiative to make the city more green, clean and livable.

⏺️ Dense Fog: IMD issues Yellow warning for Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Rayagada, Koraput, Keonjhar tonight & tomorrow morning.

⏺️ BJD MLA from Talcher, Braja Kishore Pradhan deposes before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a mining case, questioned for 7 hours.

⏺️ Humane Sagar refutes domestic violence allegations; calls for mutual settlement.

⏺️ Urination case: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposes Rs 30 lakh on Air India and suspended the License of pilot-in-command for three months in connection with the Air India urination case.

⏺️ Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah row: Mathura court seeks survey report of mosque complex.

⏺️ Wrestlers want Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form probe panel to look into sexual harassment allegations against WFI President.

⏺️ WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh cancels press conference, will speak to media after WFI Emergency General Council meeting on January 22.

⏺️ Australia backs India in condemning vandalisation of two Hindu Temples in Melbourne.