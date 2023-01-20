International Craft Summit kicks off in Jajpur

TNI Bureau: With an aim to create employment opportunities & make the State attractive for investors, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated an ‘International Craft Summit’ in Jajpur.

This is the first of its kind craft summit featuring a confluence of pione ering craftspeople, culture, and art enthusiasts.

International delegates from 15 countries have arrived in Jajpur to engage with local artisans and other stake holders. Four UN agencies and five UNESCO Creative Cities have partnered with the District to realize this ambitious and forward looking event on behalf of the State Government.

Joining the programme on virtual platform, the Chief Minister said it is a historic occasion for Odisha. He said, “With its existing assets of religious tourism, urban tourism and Buddhist tourism, Jajpur has the potential to be a major tourist hub. The cultural heritage of Jajpur is reflected in its vibrant art forms.”

He said that the the Government of Odisha is making concerted efforts to develop Odisha as a global hotspot of tourists, provide livelihoods and employment opportunities, and make the State attractive for investors.

Describing the initiatives, he said, “We are developing mechanisms for a holistic development of our tourism, handloom and handicrafts sector. We have put in place various policies such as State Tourism Policy, Handicraft Policy, Apparel and Technical Textiles Policy. We are also opening art galleries at different places, organising heritage walks and taking many other initiatives to promote tourism and culture.”