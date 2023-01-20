TNI Bureau: Staying healthy and fit remains highly important in this dangerous Covid era, which affected people’s body and mind, leading to various health hazards. It’s high time we reject the unhealthy living style and adopt alternative healthy methods to rejuvenate our body and mind.

Here are the 5 Healthy Alternatives to Unhealthy Living:

Getting sufficient Sunlight

Today’s generation is prone to working in dark enclosed rooms . The rapid rise in work from home culture has further disrupted the habit of spending time outside in the sun. Unaware of the body’s need for sunlight, a majority of people still continue to keep it a last priority. According to experts, a duration of 10 to 30 minutes in the morning sun is recommended to boost vitamin D production and healthy brain functioning .

Cutting down on sugar and rather opt for a balanced diet

Smart choices in your eating habits can go a long way in improving your overall well being. A high proportion of refined sugar serves as an open invitation to countless health issues along with suppressed immunity, which is of high importance in the current time. Similarly, keeping track of the food items we consume on a daily basis as opposed to binge – eating can also prove highly helpful.

Physical Movement

While it may be easy to ignore, keeping the body physically active through walking and exercise is extremely crucial for our development. Prolonged inactivity is a big foe that can be eliminated simply by scheduling some time for daily exercise and ensuring that our regime of up to 10 thousand steps a day is adhered to.

Practicing mindfulness to reduce stress and anxiety

Just like the body , our minds also require due care and attention to stay healthy. In the daily hustle and bustle of our lives, it is extremely important that we commit to mindfulness and discard rash decision-making. This can be achieved by incorporating serotonin boosting techniques such as meditation, yoga or deep breathing. At the end of the day, a healthy brain is what leads to a healthy body.

Posture

Another damaging yet most common lifestyle habit is hunching over the screens. Prolonged bad posture shifts unnecessary pressure to the neck , spine and exposes you to the risks of back pain, muscle spasms etc. To avoid this, conscious practice of good posture and stretching frequently can be taken up as a healthy alternative .