TNI Evening News Headlines – January 17, 2023

⏺️ Traffic cop Tapan Das saves two lives by foiling suicide bid on Madhupatna flyover in Cuttack.

⏺️ CBI unearths Rs 1.6 crore cash, gold worth Rs 8.5 crore from places linked to a retired ex-Railway official Pramod Kumar Jena. ⏺️ Tileikani Hockey Stadium in Sundargarh has been granted the FIH Category 3 Hockey field certificate. ⏺️ Former Journalist Satya Prakash Nayak resigns from Congress.

⏺️ Archana Nag Case: Orissa High Court rejects Archana Nag’s associate, Shradhanjali Behera’s Bail Plea.

⏺️ Starting January 26, online issuance of medical certificate will be mandatory for DL & LL applicant of age more than 40 years.

⏺️ JP Nadda’s tenure as BJP National President extended till June 2024.

⏺️ Elderly man dragged by two-wheeler for 1 km on Magadi Road in Bengaluru.

⏺️ Advance booking for the upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ will be opened by Yash Raj Films (YRF) on January 20.

⏺️ Jio launches 5G services in total 134 cities; Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in the majority of cities.

⏺️ Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Kashmir. Wars with India led to more miseries and distress in Pakistan. Pakistan learnt our lessons, says Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif.

⏺️ Korea beat Japan 2-1 in Hockey World Cup 2023.