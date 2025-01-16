TNI Evening News Headlines – January 16, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Jindal Steel and Power Chairman Naveen Jindal meets Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhavan.

➡️Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan urged Dipali Das to submit formally in writing to ensure a proper course of action for a CBI probe into the murder of her father Naba Das.
 
➡️Odisha chit fund scam: Charges framed against persons, entities involved in Rose Valley chit fund.
 
➡️Woman beggar from Phulbani in Kandhamal district Tula Behera who donated life’s savings to Lord Jagannath features with PM Modi in 2025 calendar.
 
➡️Padma awardees in Odisha to get enhanced honorarium of Rs 30K from this month.
 
➡️BDA to demolish controversial Baikuntha Dham Ashram in Khandagiri tomorrow.
 
➡️Union Cabinet on Thursday approved the establishment of the Third Launch Pad (TLP) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre of ISRO at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
 

➡️12 Naxalites gunned down by security forces in Chhattisgarh.
 
➡️Union Cabinet approves 8th Pay Commission for central Government employees.
 
➡️Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto will visit India from January 25 to 26.
 
➡️CCTV Footage of the Man who inflicted 6 stab wounds on Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan. 2.5 inches of knife removed from Saif’s spine during surgery. Mumbai Police has formed 20 teams to search for the accused.
 
➡️Youngest world chess champion D Gukesh felicitated by Sports Authority of India and Sports Ministry in Delhi.
➡️Closing bell: Sensex up by 318 pts, Nifty ends at 23,311.
 
➡️At least 70 killed in Gaza Airstrikes after ceasefire deal announcement.
