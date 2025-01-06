TNI Evening News Headlines – January 06, 2025

➡️External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Bhubaneswar for the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.
➡️The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) stages massive protest in Bhubaneswar over soaring prices of essential goods.
➡️Commissionerate Police issues traffic advisory for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to visit Odisha on January 18, marking 60 years of India-Singapore tie.
➡️Bird flu scare resurfaces in Puri! Thousands of chickens have succumbed to a suspected avian influenza in Krushnaprasad block.
➡️Health experts have clarified that HMPV is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001. HMPV spreads through air, by way of respiration: Union Health Minister JP Nadda.
➡️Atul Subhash suicide case: Karnataka High Court rejected the plea for quashing of FIR against Nikita Singhania.
➡️8 DRG jawans, driver killed in IED blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur. They were returning after a joint operation of Dantewada, Narayanpur and Bijapur: IG Bastar.
➡️UGC approved a draft, ‘Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges.
➡️Assam: Several people feared trapped inside a coal mine in Umrangso area in Dima Hasao district.
➡️National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met his US counterpart Jake Sullivan; review progress in their high-level dialogue on defence, other areas.
➡️Bihar CM Nitish Kumar rules out possibility of quitting NDA.
➡️Congress promises Rs 2,500 to women per month if voted to power in Delhi.
