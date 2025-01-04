TNI Evening News Headlines – January 04, 2025

➡️Senior IAS officer Manoj Kumar Sahoo appointed Private Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
➡️Beer & liquor to cost more as Odisha government raises prices; Odisha Government increased prices of liquor by Rs 10 per bottle.
➡️On the occasion of Road Safety Month, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi today launched ‘Odisha Yatri’, the state’s own ride booking app.
➡️Two jewellery shop employees shot dead in firing during a loot attempt on a jewellery shop at Panikoili Bazaar in Jajpur; locals nab 2 accused.
➡️Satkosia Tiger Reserve to shut doors for tourists from 6-8 and 17-18 January for bird and crocodile census.
➡️Bandipora: Four army soldiers lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir road accident.
➡️BJP releases first list of candidates for Delhi polls.
➡️Atul Subhash suicide case: Bengaluru Court grants Bail to Atul’s wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania and brother-in-law Anurag Singhania.
➡️PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation of projects worth Rs 12,200 crore in Delhi tomorrow.
➡️Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s ‘Sikhs for Justice’ banned for another 5 years.
➡️Delhi Airport: 19 flights diverted, over 400 delayed as dense fog hits operations.
➡️CISF jawan shoots himself dead with his service weapon at Surat International Airport.
➡️World Test Championship: Ryan Rickelton registered a brilliant double century in the first innings against Pakistan.
➡️INDvsAUS: Rishabh Pant completes 5,000 international runs for India.
