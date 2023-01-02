TNI Evening News Headlines – January 2, 2023

➡️ Reports: 5G Services in Odisha are likely to be launched on January 5.

➡️ BJP MP from Balasore, Pratap Sarangi is in ICU at Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore after being diagnosed with pneumonia. His condition remains stable.

➡️ Dense fog likely tonight & tomorrow morning in 6 districts of Odisha – Angul, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Sonepur.

➡️ Budget Session of the Parliament will commence on January 31. Union Budget to be tabled on February 1, 2023. Session may continue till April 6.

➡️ Supreme Court dismisses all 58 petitions against Demonetisation.

➡️ International travellers from high-risk countries ( China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand) have to mandatory upload their RT-PCR report on Air Suvidha before arrival in India: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

➡️ Kanjhawala case: Woman dragged 12 km by car from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in Delhi, leading to her death. 5 accused charged with homicide.

➡️ Two children killed by Islamist terrorists in Dangri village of Rajouri in Jammu & Kashmir today in an IED attack.

➡️ 63 Russian Soldiers killed in Ukrainian Missile strike on a temporary deployment point in Makiivka in Donetsk region yesterday, confirms Russian Defence Ministry.