TNI Evening News Headlines – February 3, 2023

⏺️ Odisha gets more than its demand in Rail budget allocation. Odisha demanded Rs 8,400 crore for Railways. Rs 10,012 crore allocated for Odisha in Rail budget, says Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. ⏺️ Secretary to CM V K Pandian visits lord Gupteswar temple and the Sabari River Gh at in Boipariguda Block in Koraput district. He also visited Jagannath Sagar in Jeypore and advised taking up phase wise development of the lake as per master plan. ⏺️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attends Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of VD College, dedicates slew of Projects in Koraput.

⏺️ Sub-Collector of Balasore, Kunal Sitaram Chouhan and his driver injured in attack by sand mining mafia at Dahapada.

⏺️ Odisha to offer free UPSC coaching to 200 aspirants this year, entrance on February 26.

⏺️ ‘Bada Maha Snana’ ritual held in Lord Jagannath temple in Puri reportedly after devotee vomits during darshan.

⏺️ Odisha Police DG Sunil Bansal briefs media on Minister Naba Das murder case after BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra returns back his personal security officer (PSO).

⏺️ Odisha continues to impress at Khelo India Youth Games 2022; Odisha’s Girls and Boys Kho Kho teams clinched gold and bronze medals respectively.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till February 6.

⏺️ Congress Lok Sabha MP from Patiala Preneet Kaur suspended from the Party for “helping” BJP. She is the wife of Captain Amarinder Singh.

⏺️ Joshimath-like crisis hits J&K’s Doda as several houses develop cracks.

⏺️ Indian Firm suspends production of Eye Drops linked to Death in US; US Food and Drug Administration warns consumers not to purchase or use EzriCare Artificial Tears due to potential contamination.

⏺️ DRDO working on 55 MM Projects for a total sanctioned cost of around Rs 73,943 cr.