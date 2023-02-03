TNI Bureau: Soon after senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jayanarayan Mishra returned his Personal Security Officer (PSO), Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Bansal finally broke his silence over the assassination of health minister Naba Kishore Das by a police ASI.

Jayanarayan Mishra reportedly gave up his PSO saying that he did not have faith in police anymore after murder of health minister Naba Das by an ASI.

On the other hand, while speaking to the mediapersons DGP said that it will be difficult to solve the mystery behind such cases in two or four days. It will take some time even though some facts have emerged.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The top cop of the state also said that the Crime Branch team led by ADG CB, Arun Bothra, who was in CBI and one the best officers, is currently investigating the case and a retired judge of Orissa High Court is monitoring the entire investigation.

We have contacted the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFL) and a team will come to assist the probe agency in the ongoing investigation, he said.

”We will also study the SPG model by contacting them so that such incidents are not repeated”, he added.