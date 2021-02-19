TNI Evening News Headlines- February 19, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha has successfully administered more than 5 Lakh doses of COVID 19 vaccine to healthcare & frontline workers.

➡️ Additional Chief Secretary of Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department, Pradipta Mohapatra writes to collectors/municipal commissioners to ensure strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behavior amid rapid increase of cases in Maharashtra.

➡️ Odia film ‘Kalira Atita’ (Yesterday’s Past) made its entry into Oscar race.

➡️ Odisha Government to provide certificates & documents to high school students online from March 20.

➡️ 92 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 333980.

➡️ Senior IPS officer Ashish Singh appointed as the Excise Commissioner; Anjan Kumar Manik appointed new IG, Registration.

➡️ RTO Jagatsighpur imposed a penalty of Rs 26,000 each on two underage riders for violation of traffic rules under the new MV Act.

➡️ Online submission of form for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET)-2021 can be carried out till 09/03/2021 midnight.

➡️ Odisha CM announces ex-gratia for kin of 5 persons killed in Mayurbhanj road accident.

India News

➡️ Wreath laying ceremony of Police personnel Sg Ct Mohammad Yousuf and Ct Suhail Ahmad who lost their lives in an attack by terrorists in Barzulla held in Srinagar today.

➡️ Unnao Dalit girls death: Police detain 2 minor boys for poisoning Dalit girls, call it ‘murder by jilted lovers’.

➡️ India has given more than 1 crore COVID vaccine doses to its health workers (62 lakh) and frontline workers (33 lakh) in 34 days in 2.11 lakh sessions; Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

➡️ West Bengal Elections: Centre to send 125 companies of security forces to poll-bound State.

➡️ Enforcement Directorate takes 4 immovable properties of former Jharkhand Minister Bhanu Pratap Shahi ito possession in money laundering case.

➡️ J&K Police arrest 3 terrorists involved in Krishna Dhaba attack.

➡️ Disha Ravi sent to three-day judicial custody by Delhi’s Patiala House Court in Toolkit case.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 4 hits Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh area at 4:38 pm today.

➡️ Jharkhand High Court rejects RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea in the Dumka treasury case.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates several development projects in Kerala.

➡️ BJP MP from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur admitted to AIIMS, Delhi.

➡️ BJP’s youth wing leader Pamela Goswami & Prabir De arrested allegedly with 100 gm of cocaine from south Kolkata’s New Alipore area: Police

➡️ Indian Naval Ship Pralaya arrived in Abu Dhabi, UAE today to participate in the NAVDEX 21 (Naval Defence Exhibition) and IDEX 21 (International Defence Exhibition), scheduled from 20 to 25 February: Indian Navy.

➡️ Kerala reports 4,505 new COVID19 cases and 4,854 recoveries. The total number of active cases in the state is 59,814.

➡️ Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer ‘Atrangi Re’ to release on August 6 in theatres.

World News

➡️ United States officially rejoins the Paris Agreement: US Embassy in India.

➡️ Chinese state media releases video of Galwan Clash.

➡️ UK’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to lose all honorary titles, Says Buckingham Palace.

➡️ Biden administration introduces ambitious immigration bill in Congress; Indian IT professionals to be benefited.

➡️ South Africa denies Serum Institute asked to take back Vaccine Doses.

➡️ WHO experts believe badgers, rabbits which were sold at a Wuhan market in China could have spread Covid-19 to humans.