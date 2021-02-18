TNI Evening News Headlines- February 18, 2021

Odisha news

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik along with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated production in two iron ore mines in Kendujhar- Jiling-Langlota Iron ore Block & Guali Iron ore Block.

➡️ Confessional Video of Pari Murder case accused goes viral; Mother of deceased slams SIT.

➡️ Mega rice scams: Odisha Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Department orders blacklisting of the fraud millers.

➡️ 100 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 333888.

➡️ Kalahandi: 15-year-old rescued from in-laws’ home after she was forced to get married to a man after her sister eloped with her boyfriend.

➡️ IMD issues Rain, Thunderstorm (Yellow Warning) for 14 Odisha Districts.

➡️ Hundreds of paramedical staff staged protest by turning to begging wearing PPE kits near Lower PMG Square in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ A three-day wheelchair tennis workshop to be organised at the Gurukul Tennis Resort, Mendhasal from Tomorrow.

India News

➡️ NIA arrests a terrorist harbourer in the Kishtwar Hizbul Mujahideen terror module case.

➡️ PM Modi to Chair NITI Aayog’s Governing Council Meet on February 20.

➡️ Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan orders floor test in the legislative assembly on Feb 22 amid a political crisis in the Union Territory.

➡️ Maharashtra records fresh spike in virus cases. 10-day lockdown announced in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district.

➡️ India fully vaccinates 3.42 lakh health workers.

➡️ Supreme Court stays order of Jim Corbett National Park allowing buses of private operator to ply within core area of tiger reserve in Uttarakhand

➡️ Indian pacer Umesh Yadav bought by Delhi Capitals at base price of Rs 1 crore.

➡️ IPL Players Auction 2021: Chris Morris has been sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore which is the highest ever bidding.

➡️ Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar picked at Rs 20 Lakh by Mumbai Indians.

➡️ New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson was bagged by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 15 Crore .

World News

➡️ Sauth Africa Variant Could reduce Covid Vaccine protection: Pfizer-BioNTech.

➡️ Hong Kong activist publisher Jimmy Lai denied bail again.

➡️ Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai questions Imran Khan, Pak Army over threatening post by Taliban terrorist.