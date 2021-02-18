Top 10 Buys at IPL Auction 2021

TNI Bureau: The much-awaited players’ auction for the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season is underway.

As many as 292 players are on the auction list including 164 Indian cricketers, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

While Chris Morris has been sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore which is the highest ever bidding, New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson on Thursday was bagged by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing IPL player auction.

Top 10 Players at IPL Auction 2021

➡️ Chris Morris (Rajasthan Royals) – Rs 16.25 Crore

➡️ Kyle Jamieson (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – Rs 15 Crore

➡️ Glenn Maxwell (Royal Challengers Bangalore) – Rs 14.25 Crore

➡️ Jhye Richardson (Punjab Kings) – Rs 14 Crore

➡️ Krishnappa Gowtham (Chennai Super Kings) – Rs 9.25 Crore

➡️ Riley Meredith (Punjab Kings) – Rs 8 Crore

➡️ Moeen Ali (Chennai Super Kings) – Rs 7 Crore

➡️ Tom Curran (Delhi Capitals) – Rs 5.25 Crore

➡️ Shahrukh Khan (Punjab Kings) – Rs 5.25 Crore

➡️ Nathan Coulter-Nile (Mumbai Indians) – Rs 5 Crore