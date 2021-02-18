Kangana Ranaut to have Jagannath Darshan in Puri On Friday

Bollywood Actor Kangana Ranaut, who had expressed her desire to visit Kedarnath Temple and Lord Jagannath Temple earlier in December 2020, will have a darshan of the deities at Puri Srimandir at 6 AM on Friday.

According to sources, Kangana Ranaut has already arrived in Bhubaneswar and staying at a Star Hotel. Since she is provided with Y+ Security and it’s a personal visit, things have been kept secret.

However, Kangana has given enough hints about the Puri visit and Jagannath (Krishna) darshan on her Twitter Handle.

“Oh I am so excited…. almost shivering with excitement… 6am Darshan but how will I spend this night … this night seems like a yug ..”, she tweeted.

So close to Krishna’s heart, tom morning I will meet him…. do you know what I am talking about? Watch this video and let me know your analogy why he left his heart behind like this in Puri ….https://t.co/XUKGgfseVL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 18, 2021