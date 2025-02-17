TNI Evening News Headlines – February 17, 2025

➡️KIIT University girl student’s death: Nepal PM expresses concern, Embassy in New Delhi demands impartial investigation.
➡️After blakash KIIT University urges Nepali students to return.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi proposes to increase allocation under agriculture and allied sector to Rs.37,838 crore.
➡️Odisha Government announces Shree Jagannath Darshan Yojana; free travel to Puri and Mahaprasad for poor.
➡️Odisha Government has directed higher education institutions to conduct classes in the morning.
➡️A POSCO court in Kolkata convicted Rajiv Ghosh for raping a 7-month-old girl in November 2024. Pocso court will pronounce the sentence on Tuesday.
➡️Rahul Gandhi walked out of meeting to select next Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). PM Modi-led panel finalises name of next CEC.
➡️Delhi: Oath-taking Ceremony on February 20, CM yet to be announced.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani at Delhi Airport.
➡️EAM Jaishankar meets former UK PM Rishi Sunak.
➡️WPL: Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowl out Delhi Capitals for 141 in 19.3 overs in Women’s Premier League in Vadodara.
Comments are closed.