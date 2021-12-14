TNI Evening News Headlines – December 14, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 77 more COVID positive cases & 62 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 57 local contact cases and 20 quarantine cases.

➡️ 192 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1041728.

➡️ Death of Sanjay Das Burma’s security guard Chittaranjan Palai: Family members of the deceased meet SP, demand Crime Branch probe.

➡️ Commissionerate Police warns strict action against DJ Music, Fireworks during Marriage Processions.

➡️ Cold wave grips Odisha; mercury remained below 15 degree Celsius at many places in last 24 hours.

➡️ Daringbadi registered 7.5 degree Celsius, becoming the coldest place in Odisha.

➡️ A house keeping staff of a hotel in Puri arrested or secretly filming woman in Bathroom.

India News

➡️ Vaccine for children aged 3 years and above will be launched in the next 6 months: Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla.

➡️ Rajnath Singh touches feet of 1971 War Veteran Colonel Hoshiar Singh’s wife Dhanno Devi at Vijay Parv Samapan Samaroh in New Delhi today.

➡️ A returnee from Ireland infected with the Omicron variant in Andhra Pradesh.

➡️ Group Captain Varun Singh’s (in file pic) medical condition continues to be critical but he is stable.

➡️ No official estimation of black money in foreign accounts in last five years: Govt in Parliament.

➡️ Rajya Sabha passes ‘Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ to extend the tenure of ED Director up to a maximum of five years.

➡️ NIA arrests an Afghan National from Delhi in connection with the seizure of 3,000 kg of heroin from Gujarat’s Mundra Port.

➡️ Netflix cuts subscription rates for all plans in India; now starts at Rs 149.

➡️ Amitabh Bachchan shares motion poster teaser of ‘Brahmastra’.

➡️ Ankita lokhande ties the knot with longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain.

World News

➡️ Germany kickstarts vaccination for aged 5-11 years.

➡️ 4th EU-India Competition Week took place online on 13-14 December.

➡️ Pakistan militant Abu Zarrara killed in Poonch gunfight: Army.

➡️ India votes against UNSC draft resolution to ‘securitise’ climate action.