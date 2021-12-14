TNI Evening News Headlines – December 14, 2021

Key News Headlines of December 14, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Rajnath Singh touches feet of 1971 War Veteran Colonel Hoshiar Singh's wife Dhanno Devi at Vijay Parv Samapan Samaroh in New Delhi today
127

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 77 more COVID positive cases & 62 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 57 local contact cases and 20 quarantine cases.

➡️ 192 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1041728.

➡️ Death of Sanjay Das Burma’s security guard Chittaranjan Palai: Family members of the deceased meet SP, demand Crime Branch probe.

➡️ Commissionerate Police warns strict action against DJ Music, Fireworks during Marriage Processions.

➡️ Cold wave grips Odisha; mercury remained below 15 degree Celsius at many places in last 24 hours.

➡️ Daringbadi registered 7.5 degree Celsius, becoming the coldest place in Odisha.

➡️ A house keeping staff of a hotel in Puri arrested or secretly filming woman in Bathroom.

India News

➡️ Vaccine for children aged 3 years and above will be launched in the next 6 months: Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla.

➡️ Rajnath Singh touches feet of 1971 War Veteran Colonel Hoshiar Singh’s wife Dhanno Devi at Vijay Parv Samapan Samaroh in New Delhi today.

➡️ A returnee from Ireland infected with the Omicron variant in Andhra Pradesh.

Related Posts

Covid Explosion in the Dinner Party

Sanjay Dasburma in Trouble over PSO Murder

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Group Captain Varun Singh’s (in file pic) medical condition continues to be critical but he is stable.

➡️ No official estimation of black money in foreign accounts in last five years: Govt in Parliament.

➡️ Rajya Sabha passes ‘Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021’ to extend the tenure of ED Director up to a maximum of five years.

➡️ NIA arrests an Afghan National from Delhi in connection with the seizure of 3,000 kg of heroin from Gujarat’s Mundra Port.

➡️ Netflix cuts subscription rates for all plans in India; now starts at Rs 149.

➡️ Amitabh Bachchan shares motion poster teaser of ‘Brahmastra’.

➡️ Ankita lokhande ties the knot with longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain.

World News

➡️ Germany kickstarts vaccination for aged 5-11 years.

➡️ 4th EU-India Competition Week took place online on 13-14 December.

➡️ Pakistan militant Abu Zarrara killed in Poonch gunfight: Army.

➡️ India votes against UNSC draft resolution to ‘securitise’ climate action.

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.