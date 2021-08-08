TNI Evening News Headlines – August 8, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 264 more COVID positive cases & 231 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 213 local contact cases and 51 quarantine cases.
➡️ 1463 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 969916.
➡️ Tata Coffee announces to procure and market Koraput coffee
➡️ 3 Government officials suspended over irregularities in Panchayat Development Projects in Jajpur.
➡️ ITIs, polytechnics and technical education institutions in Odisha to reopen from tomorrow.
➡️ Odisha MPs seek Central approval for improvement of stormwater drainage system in urban areas of the State under AMRUT programme.
India News
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching the next leg of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) on August 10.
➡️ PM Modi to chair UNSC debate on maritime security on Monday via video conferencing.
➡️ Ahead of the Independence Day celebration, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) tells states to stop usage of tricolour made of plastic.
➡️ Maharashtra unlock: Local trains to resume from August 15 for those fully vaccinated.
➡️ Mixing and matching of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines show better result: ICMR.
➡️ Kerala continues to report surge in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 18,607 new positive cases.
➡️ Divyang children of deceased govt employees will get major hike in family pension emoluments: Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
➡️ India vs England: First India-England Test ends in a draw due to persistent rain on final day
➡️ One shot of Pfizer Vaccine may be enough for people who had COVID: Study.
World News
➡️ Iran Closes Border With Afghanistan After Refugee Influx
➡️ Afghan Unrest: Taliban kidnap, forcibly marry teenage girls; capture 2 major cities.
➡️ Taliban seize Government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul.
➡️ China’s Wuhan city tests 11.23 million amid coronavirus resurgence.
➡️ Bajrang Punia carries Indian Flag as Tokyo Olympics officially Closed.
