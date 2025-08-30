TNI Evening News Headlines – August 30, 2025

📌Key Meeting held between Odisha CM Mohan Majhi & Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
📌Odisha Government expands powers of Inspectors, SIs, allowing them to handle cases registered under SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
📌Odisha Police SI recruitment: Exam will be conducted on October 4 and October 5, 2025.
📌Bhubaneswar Agenda-2025 adopted: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla calls for SC/ST welfare, equal opportunities.
📌State-level Gotipua Dance Festival commenced today at the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre in Bhubaneswar.
📌Jharapada Durga Puja venue shifted from Jail Road Square to the Melana Ground in Bhubaneswar.
📌Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Odisha in the months of November and December.
📌A local court in Rayagada district pronounces life imprisonment for 3 in murder case.
📌Former vice-president of India Jagdeep Dhankhar applies for pension as former MLA in Rajasthan.
📌PM Modi lands in China; will attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on August 31 and September 1.
📌Man who abused PM Modi and his late mother at Congress-RJD’s Bihar rally arrested.
📌Over 1,000 villages affected in Punjab floods.
📌PM Modi speaks to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; discuss peace efforts, Russia-Ukraine conflict.
📌India creates history at 16th Asian Shooting Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan with best-ever showing with 50 Gold medals.
