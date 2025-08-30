TNI Bureau: Odisha and Chhattisgarh have reportedly move forward on talks over the ongoing Mahanadi disputes, informed the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) today.

“The Chief Secretaries of Odisha & Chhattisgarh, along with senior Water Resources officials met to deliberate on the Mahanadi water issue. Both States agreed to work sincerely & amicably towards a mutually beneficial resolution through dialogue and cooperation,” it said in a an X post.

“It was agreed that Technical Committees headed by the EICs of both States will meet weekly in September to identify and resolve critical issues. The Committees will also discuss creation of an institutional framework for stronger coordination on Mahanadi water sharing,” it further said.

The CMO also informed that a meeting at the level of Chief Secretaries, along with the Secretaries of Water Resources of both States, will be organised in October to review progress and take forward the discussions.

It further said that the Chief Ministers of Odisha and Chhattisgarh may meet by December, as per convenience, to take stock of the progress and explore an amicable, long-term resolution to the Mahanadi water dispute in the interest of people of both States.